What Should You Do With Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s traded shares were 2.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.04% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the WBD share is $16.34, that puts it down -42.33 from that peak though still a striking 23.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.82. The company’s market capitalization is $28.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.71 million shares over the past three months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. WBD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.04% in intraday trading to $11.48 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.32%, and it has moved by 7.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.05%. The short interest in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) is 90.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) shares have gone down -2.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -334.78% against -16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.00% this quarter and then jump 36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.43 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.28 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.01 billion and $10.7 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.20% and then drop by -4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.19%. While earnings are projected to return 70.69% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc insiders own 9.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.49%, with the float percentage being 69.13%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,610 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 248.1 million shares (or 10.18% of all shares), a total value of $3.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 155.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.95 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 68.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $855.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.78 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $661.89 million.