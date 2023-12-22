We Just Learned Something New! After Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK)’s 12.91% Gain This Week

During the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NAK share is $0.43, that puts it down -22.86 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $175.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NAK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.91%, and it has moved by -12.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.00%. The short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 8.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.90, which implies an increase of 61.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $0.90 respectively. As a result, NAK is trading at a discount of -157.14% off the target high and -157.14% off the low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares have gone up 58.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 7.00.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders own 2.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.02%, with the float percentage being 9.20%. Kopernik Global Investors, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.07 million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $7.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.77 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 18.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.