We Just Learned Something New About Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) This Week With Its 45.81% Gain

During the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares were 4.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 56.60% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the GROM share is $75.40, that puts it down -5655.73 from that peak though still a striking 37.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $2.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 59670.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 714.79K shares over the past three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. GROM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) registered a 56.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 56.60% in intraday trading to $1.31 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.81%, and it has moved by 25.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.45%. The short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) is 59020.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.50%, with the float percentage being 11.51%. Weaver Consulting Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 10751.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $14728.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2219.0 shares, is of Monograph Wealth Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13890.0.