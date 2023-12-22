Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s Stock Is Up 40.28% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the recent session, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the VNO share is $32.21, that puts it down -8.93 from that peak though still a striking 58.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.31. The company’s market capitalization is $5.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.91 million shares over the past three months.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. VNO has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) trade information

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $29.57 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.40%, and it has moved by 35.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.28%. The short interest in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is 21.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.83, which implies a decrease of -24.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, VNO is trading at a discount of -4.84% off the target high and 39.13% off the low.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vornado Realty Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) shares have gone up 79.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.10% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $454.99 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $452.46 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $446.94 million and $451.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.80% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

VNO Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vornado Realty Trust is 0.63, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s Major holders

Vornado Realty Trust insiders own 7.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.12%, with the float percentage being 98.94%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 472 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.34 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $441.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $368.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $154.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.86 million, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $131.69 million.