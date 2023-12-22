Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Rise 78.11%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares were 9.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.66% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the VOD share is $12.52, that puts it down -42.76 from that peak though still a striking 7.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.10. The company’s market capitalization is $23.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.31 million shares over the past three months.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VOD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) registered a 3.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.66% in intraday trading to $8.77 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.79%, and it has moved by -6.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.17%. The short interest in Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) is 8.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.17, which implies a decrease of -649.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.79 and $1.92 respectively. As a result, VOD is trading at a premium of 78.11% off the target high and 90.99% off the low.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vodafone Group plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) shares have gone down -4.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.82% against 3.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.92%. While earnings are projected to return -39.19% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.90% per annum.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vodafone Group plc ADR is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.