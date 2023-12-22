UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Is Up 38.97% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 5.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.06% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $26.52, that puts it down -5.03 from that peak though still a striking 56.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.98. The company’s market capitalization is $14.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.85 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc (PATH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.19. PATH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc (PATH) registered a 2.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $25.25 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.64%, and it has moved by 38.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.56%. The short interest in UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is 38.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.54 day(s) to cover.

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UiPath Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UiPath Inc (PATH) shares have gone up 60.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 235.71% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $383.89 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $348.85 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.42%. While earnings are projected to return 239.06% in 2023, the next five years will return 46.20% per annum.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc insiders own 6.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.45%, with the float percentage being 73.43%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 584 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47.33 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $809.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $581.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 27.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $468.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.5 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $173.93 million.