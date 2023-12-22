UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)’s Stock Is Up 72.31% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares were 4.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.12% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the UBS share is $30.93, that puts it down -0.85 from that peak though still a striking 42.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.76. The company’s market capitalization is $99.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.14 million shares over the past three months.

UBS Group AG (UBS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.21. UBS has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

UBS Group AG (UBS) registered a 1.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.12% in intraday trading to $30.67 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.09%, and it has moved by 18.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.31%. The short interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 15.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.64, which implies a decrease of -0.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.80 and $39.43 respectively. As a result, UBS is trading at a discount of -28.56% off the target high and 35.44% off the low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UBS Group AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UBS Group AG (UBS) shares have gone up 55.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.78% against 9.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.10%. While earnings are projected to return -53.84% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.70% per annum.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UBS Group AG is 0.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.16%, with the float percentage being 58.18%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,035 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 155.34 million shares (or 4.49% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 117.31 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 3.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 80.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.73 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 billion.