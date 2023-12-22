TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX): With The Stock Up 20.2 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s traded shares were 4.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $1.32. The 52-week high for the TJX share is $93.78, that puts it down -2.63 from that peak though still a striking 20.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $72.92. The company’s market capitalization is $104.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.31 million shares over the past three months.

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.62. TJX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $TJX Companies, Inc. (The).

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $91.38 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.59%, and it has moved by 2.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.77%. The short interest in TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 10.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.78, which implies an increase of 10.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $91.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, TJX is trading at a discount of -20.38% off the target high and 0.42% off the low.

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TJX Companies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) shares have gone up 11.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.58% against 11.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.01%. While earnings are projected to return 20.72% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.06% per annum.

TJX Dividends

TJX Companies, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TJX Companies, Inc. is 1.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

TJX Companies, Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.80%, with the float percentage being 92.89%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,392 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 94.74 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $8.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.79 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 35.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.42 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $2.32 billion.