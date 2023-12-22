Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Has Dropped -28.27% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares were 22.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.25% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the TLRY share is $3.59, that puts it down -76.85 from that peak though still a striking 26.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.47 million shares over the past three months.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TLRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) registered a 1.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.25% in intraday trading to $2.03 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.46%, and it has moved by 14.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.27%. The short interest in Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 122.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.74, which implies an increase of 25.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, TLRY is trading at a discount of -109.36% off the target high and 1.48% off the low.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tilray Brands Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) shares have gone up 33.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 96.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $195.1 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210.03 million by the end of Feb 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.57%. While earnings are projected to return 91.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 37.00% per annum.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Brands Inc insiders own 1.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.15%, with the float percentage being 14.35%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 417 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 1.04% of all shares), a total value of $19.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 7.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $5.72 million.