Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB)

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 3.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $1.21, that puts it down -157.45 from that peak though still a striking 12.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $203.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.01 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.89. ACB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) registered a 0.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.37%, and it has moved by 0.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.36%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is 39.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.31 day(s) to cover.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.60% this quarter and then jump 86.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.52 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.69 million by the end of Mar 2024.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.06%, with the float percentage being 9.07%. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 2.60% of all shares), a total value of $6.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.35 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 11.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.89 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $1.69 million.