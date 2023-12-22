The Time To Buy Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) Is Now

During the last session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.88% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the EVTL share is $4.16, that puts it down -469.86 from that peak though still a striking 17.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $155.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 376.03K shares over the past three months.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. EVTL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) registered a -5.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.88% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.08%, and it has moved by -6.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.67%. The short interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertical Aerospace Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) shares have gone down -60.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.36% against 5.30.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

Vertical Aerospace Ltd insiders own 71.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.81%, with the float percentage being 40.98%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.4 million shares (or 2.52% of all shares), a total value of $10.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51122.0 shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 5.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25871.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $34667.0.