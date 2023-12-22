The Time To Buy Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Is Now

During the last session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 2.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.02% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $12.38, that puts it down -91.05 from that peak though still a striking 10.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.76 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.44. LAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) registered a 5.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.02% in intraday trading to $6.48 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.82%, and it has moved by -8.22% in 30 days. The short interest in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) is 13.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.45 day(s) to cover.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.72%, with the float percentage being 16.78%.