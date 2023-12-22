The Future Belongs To CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. CNEY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) registered a -4.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.97% in intraday trading to $0.06 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.00%, and it has moved by -37.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.87%. The short interest in CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group Inc insiders own 17.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.16%, with the float percentage being 0.20%. Xtx Topco Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 52234.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $3243.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20320.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1261.0.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8671.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $538.0 market value.