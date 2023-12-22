The Current Price For iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.54% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the IQ share is $7.99, that puts it down -73.32 from that peak though still a striking 14.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.94. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.77 million shares over the past three months.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.68. IQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.54% in intraday trading to $4.61 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.50%, and it has moved by -2.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.49%. The short interest in iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is 49.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.49 day(s) to cover.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iQIYI Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) shares have gone down -9.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,900.00% against 38.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then drop -22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.15 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.1 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.30% and then drop by -1.60% in the coming quarter.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI Inc ADR insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.34%, with the float percentage being 58.46%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.22 million shares (or 4.85% of all shares), a total value of $225.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $105.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 15.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.04 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $38.27 million.