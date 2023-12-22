The $78.55 Is The Price At Which Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s traded shares were 7.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.18% or $3.87. The 52-week high for the KMX share is $87.50, that puts it down -11.39 from that peak though still a striking 33.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.10. The company’s market capitalization is $12.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

Carmax Inc (KMX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.43. KMX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) trade information

Carmax Inc (KMX) registered a 5.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.18% in intraday trading to $78.55 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.73%, and it has moved by 22.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.99%. The short interest in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) is 19.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.50, which implies a decrease of -4.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, KMX is trading at a discount of -33.67% off the target high and 43.98% off the low.

Carmax Inc (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carmax Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carmax Inc (KMX) shares have gone down -8.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.61% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.20% this quarter and then jump 15.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.29 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.12 billion by the end of Feb 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.36%. While earnings are projected to return -2.45% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.50% per annum.

KMX Dividends

Carmax Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

Carmax Inc insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.60%, with the float percentage being 106.95%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 947 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.98 million shares (or 11.33% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.61 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $887.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carmax Inc (KMX) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 6.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $520.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.93 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $412.74 million.