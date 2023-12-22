Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SDIG) Rose 48.44% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 40.05%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.54% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the SDIG share is $12.50, that puts it down -86.29 from that peak though still a striking 48.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.46. The company’s market capitalization is $52.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 372.16K shares over the past three months.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SDIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) registered a 10.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.54% in intraday trading to $6.71 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.54%, and it has moved by 72.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.47%. The short interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) shares have gone up 57.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.48% against 2.30.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc insiders own 17.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.08%, with the float percentage being 7.36%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.55% of all shares), a total value of $0.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44319.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 66711.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 47959.0, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.