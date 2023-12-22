Should Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Revive After A 0.29% Jump From Highs?

During the recent session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares were 2.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.94% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the ITUB share is $6.83, that puts it up 0.29 from that peak though still a striking 40.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $33.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.16 million shares over the past three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ITUB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) registered a 1.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.94% in intraday trading to $6.85 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.10%, and it has moved by 9.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.88%. The short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) is 28.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.55, which implies an increase of 80.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.50 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, ITUB is trading at a discount of -454.74% off the target high and -345.26% off the low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) shares have gone up 17.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.67% against 9.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.70% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.45 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.87 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.05 billion and $7.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.80% and then jump by 19.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.65%. While earnings are projected to return 27.34% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.50% per annum.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.62%, with the float percentage being 18.62%. Schroder Investment Management Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 433 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 94.38 million shares (or 1.95% of all shares), a total value of $556.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61.73 million shares, is of Westwood Global Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $364.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) shares are Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd owns about 23.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $138.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.43 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $92.71 million.