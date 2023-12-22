Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -35.79% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.39% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the SHLS share is $30.10, that puts it down -90.03 from that peak though still a striking 23.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.86 million shares over the past three months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.61. SHLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) registered a 3.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.39% in intraday trading to $15.84 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.32%, and it has moved by 12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.14%. The short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 23.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.96 day(s) to cover.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) shares have gone down -34.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.38% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.18 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $137.7 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94.65 million and $105.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.60% and then jump by 31.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.11%. While earnings are projected to return 78.73% in 2023, the next five years will return 36.80% per annum.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc insiders own 3.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 118.54%, with the float percentage being 122.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 447 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.15 million shares (or 11.27% of all shares), a total value of $489.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $413.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.47 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $115.92 million.