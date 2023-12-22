SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.81

During the recent session, SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s traded shares were 2.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.76% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SNES share is $80.95, that puts it down -9893.83 from that peak though still a striking 35.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $0.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 354.07K shares over the past three months.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SNES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$10.32.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

SenesTech Inc (SNES) registered a 6.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.76% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.49%, and it has moved by -67.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.58%. The short interest in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) is 35840.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SenesTech Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SenesTech Inc (SNES) shares have gone down -94.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.42% against 16.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 107.10% compared to the previous financial year.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

SenesTech Inc insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.31%, with the float percentage being 4.32%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 5869.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $4682.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1881.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1500.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SenesTech Inc (SNES) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1717.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1369.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 132.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $105.0.