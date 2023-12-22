Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) Stock Jumped 28.04% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s traded shares were 2.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the IOT share is $36.91, that puts it down -9.23 from that peak though still a striking 68.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.48. The company’s market capitalization is $18.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

Samsara Inc (IOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.93. IOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $IOT.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Samsara Inc (IOT) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.02% in intraday trading to $33.79 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.19%, and it has moved by 28.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 177.42%. The short interest in Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) is 11.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.85 day(s) to cover.

Samsara Inc (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Samsara Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Samsara Inc (IOT) shares have gone up 29.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 138.46% against 20.00.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Samsara Inc insiders own 3.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.98%, with the float percentage being 84.57%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 33.43 million shares (or 18.64% of all shares), a total value of $926.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.42 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 11.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $593.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Samsara Inc (IOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $100.15 million.