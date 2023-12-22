Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Rose 45.15% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 59.39% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares were 2.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.98% or $0.88. The 52-week high for the RBLX share is $47.65, that puts it down -5.05 from that peak though still a striking 45.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.88. The company’s market capitalization is $28.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.19 million shares over the past three months.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.86. RBLX has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) registered a 1.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.98% in intraday trading to $45.36 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.28%, and it has moved by 19.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.48%. The short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 19.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roblox Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares have gone up 15.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.23% against 21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.60% this quarter and then drop -2.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $906.57 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $899.43 million and $773.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.40% and then jump by 17.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -76.18%. While earnings are projected to return -23.39% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.10% per annum.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders own 4.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.33%, with the float percentage being 74.42%. Altos Ventures Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 797 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 60.21 million shares (or 10.50% of all shares), a total value of $2.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $681.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.91 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $494.45 million.