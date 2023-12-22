Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) At $23.58 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares were 27.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.73% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the RIVN share is $28.06, that puts it down -19.0 from that peak though still a striking 50.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.68. The company’s market capitalization is $22.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 43.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 41.64 million shares over the past three months.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.78. RIVN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) registered a 1.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.73% in intraday trading to $23.58 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.13%, and it has moved by 50.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.19%. The short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 102.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that Rivian Automotive Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) shares have gone up 74.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.14% against 9.40.

Rivian Automotive Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rivian Automotive Inc insiders own 28.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.05%, with the float percentage being 67.23%. Amazon.com, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 902 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 158.36 million shares (or 16.70% of all shares), a total value of $3.85 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.29 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.22 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. owns about 27.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $457.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.04 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $367.24 million.