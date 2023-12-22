Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST)

During the recent session, Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST)’s traded shares were 5.28 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.09% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ASST share is $6.98, that puts it down -869.44 from that peak though still a striking 59.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $9.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) registered a 9.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.09% in intraday trading to $0.72 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 77.30%, and it has moved by 94.59% in 30 days. The short interest in Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) is 0.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

ASST Dividends

Asset Entities Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders

Asset Entities Inc insiders own 33.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.08%, with the float percentage being 3.10%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 46138.0 shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $80280.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42500.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73950.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 9300.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16182.0 market value.