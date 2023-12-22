Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC)

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares were 28.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.62% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the AMC share is $75.26, that puts it down -1139.87 from that peak though still a striking -1.65% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.20 million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.86. AMC has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) registered a -1.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.62% in intraday trading to $6.07 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.54%, and it has moved by -8.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.46%. The short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is 22.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) shares have gone down -82.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.02% against 28.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.00% this quarter and then jump 56.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $985.91 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $990.9 million and $954.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.70% and then jump by 3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.54%. While earnings are projected to return 81.05% in 2023.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.