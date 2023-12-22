POL’s 213.93% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.20% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the POL share is $42.90, that puts it down -1020.1 from that peak though still a striking 72.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $403.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.27 million shares over the past three months.

Polished.com Inc (POL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. POL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Polished.com Inc (POL) registered a -5.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.20% in intraday trading to $3.83 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 213.93%, and it has moved by 206.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.56%. The short interest in Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.76 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.00% and then drop by -15.40% in the coming quarter.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Polished.com Inc insiders own 2.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.29%, with the float percentage being 16.70%.