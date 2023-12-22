PHX Minerals Inc (NYSE: PHX) Inclined 0.30% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, PHX Minerals Inc (NYSE:PHX)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the PHX share is $4.09, that puts it down -21.36 from that peak though still a striking 30.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $124.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55100.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 72.06K shares over the past three months.

PHX Minerals Inc (NYSE:PHX) trade information

PHX Minerals Inc (PHX) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $3.37 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.46%, and it has moved by 0.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.37%. The short interest in PHX Minerals Inc (NYSE:PHX) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PHX Minerals Inc (PHX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then drop -74.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.41 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.27 million and $15.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.90% and then drop by -28.60% in the coming quarter.

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PHX Minerals Inc is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PHX Minerals Inc (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

PHX Minerals Inc insiders own 5.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.06%, with the float percentage being 48.92%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.25 million shares (or 14.20% of all shares), a total value of $16.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PHX Minerals Inc (PHX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1.22 million.