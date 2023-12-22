PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) At $17.55 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.52% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the PCG share is $18.32, that puts it down -4.39 from that peak though still a striking 16.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.71. The company’s market capitalization is $37.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.47 million shares over the past three months.

PG&E Corp. (PCG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.87. PCG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) trade information

PG&E Corp. (PCG) registered a 0.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.52% in intraday trading to $17.55 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.18%, and it has moved by -2.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.03%. The short interest in PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) is 52.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.38, which implies an increase of 9.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, PCG is trading at a discount of -19.66% off the target high and 3.13% off the low.

PG&E Corp. (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PG&E Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PG&E Corp. (PCG) shares have gone up 4.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.00% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.10% this quarter and then jump 13.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.68 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.3 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.37 billion and $6.21 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.80% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.43%. While earnings are projected to return 10.34% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.50% per annum.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PG&E Corp. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

PG&E Corp. insiders own 2.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.17%, with the float percentage being 79.31%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 878 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 268.41 million shares (or 10.28% of all shares), a total value of $4.72 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 176.03 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PG&E Corp. (PCG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 75.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.33 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72.1 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 billion.