Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Has Gained 54.98% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.77% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the PBR share is $16.36, that puts it down -3.28 from that peak though still a striking 43.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.89. The company’s market capitalization is $58.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.05 million shares over the past three months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) registered a 1.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.77% in intraday trading to $15.84 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.92%, and it has moved by 3.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.25%. The short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) is 28.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.11, which implies an increase of 59.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.18 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, PBR is trading at a discount of -184.09% off the target high and -65.28% off the low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) shares have gone up 12.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -28.73% against -32.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.40% this quarter and then drop -18.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.01 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.85 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.15 billion and $26.84 billion respectively.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is 2.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.06%, with the float percentage being 22.06%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 611 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 212.38 million shares (or 5.71% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.44 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 1.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $781.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 48.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $770.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.13 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $761.19 million.