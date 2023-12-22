Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -10.10% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s traded shares were 2.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.70% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the PARA share is $25.93, that puts it down -70.82 from that peak though still a striking 30.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.51. The company’s market capitalization is $9.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.15 million shares over the past three months.

Paramount Global (PARA) registered a 0.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.70% in intraday trading to $15.18 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.73%, and it has moved by 7.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.10%. The short interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is 77.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.18 day(s) to cover.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paramount Global has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paramount Global (PARA) shares have gone down -2.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.01% against -32.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -87.50% this quarter and then jump 288.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.87 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.91 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.13 billion and $7.26 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.20% and then jump by 8.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.83%. While earnings are projected to return -74.91% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.10% per annum.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Paramount Global is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.