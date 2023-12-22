One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT)

During the last session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.05% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the NEXT share is $8.74, that puts it down -79.84 from that peak though still a striking 19.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. NEXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) registered a 7.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.05% in intraday trading to $4.86 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.82%, and it has moved by 3.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.45%. The short interest in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 8.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 39.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, NEXT is trading at a discount of -85.19% off the target high and -44.03% off the low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextDecade Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares have gone down -38.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.31% against -0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then jump 4.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.12%. While earnings are projected to return -46.85% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.60% per annum.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

NextDecade Corporation insiders own 28.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.62%, with the float percentage being 81.76%. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.32 million shares (or 23.74% of all shares), a total value of $470.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.86 million shares, is of Valinor Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $122.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund owns about 2.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $19.26 million.