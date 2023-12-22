Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Has Gained 46.98% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.36% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the OCUL share is $7.96, that puts it down -92.74 from that peak though still a striking 51.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $455.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.43. OCUL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) registered a 5.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.36% in intraday trading to $4.13 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.97%, and it has moved by 88.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.64%. The short interest in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) is 5.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.86, which implies an increase of 65.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, OCUL is trading at a discount of -335.84% off the target high and -93.7% off the low.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocular Therapeutix Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) shares have gone down -15.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.19% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.50% this quarter and then jump 35.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.87 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.72 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.08 million and $13.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.70% and then jump by 32.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.93%. While earnings are projected to return -13.98% in 2023.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

Ocular Therapeutix Inc insiders own 3.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.57%, with the float percentage being 38.00%. Summer Road LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.12 million shares (or 7.71% of all shares), a total value of $31.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.78 million shares, is of Opaleye Management Inc.’s that is approximately 7.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $6.69 million.