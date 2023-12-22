Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.24% or $1.35. The 52-week high for the OXY share is $67.93, that puts it down -9.94 from that peak though still a striking 10.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.12. The company’s market capitalization is $54.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.04 million shares over the past three months.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. OXY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) registered a 2.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.24% in intraday trading to $61.79 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.52%, and it has moved by 2.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.04%. The short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) is 44.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.70, which implies an increase of 10.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $59.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, OXY is trading at a discount of -32.71% off the target high and 4.52% off the low.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Occidental Petroleum Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) shares have gone up 7.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.47% against -11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.90% this quarter and then drop -4.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.22 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.27 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.80%. While earnings are projected to return -56.98% in 2023.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corp. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.