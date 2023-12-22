Now Is A Good Time To Buy Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)

During the last session, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares were 19.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the UBER share is $63.53, that puts it down -3.37 from that peak though still a striking 61.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.90. The company’s market capitalization is $126.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 65.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 29.51 million shares over the past three months.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. UBER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 50 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 42 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.29% in intraday trading to $61.46 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.66%, and it has moved by 12.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.23%. The short interest in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is 54.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uber Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) shares have gone up 41.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 107.96% against 24.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.80% this quarter and then jump 362.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.76 billion as predicted by 36 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.93 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.61 billion and $8.82 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.40% and then jump by 12.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.17%. While earnings are projected to return 108.12% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.17% per annum.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders