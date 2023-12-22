Now Is A Good Time To Buy SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI)

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 41.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.54% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $11.70, that puts it down -21.37 from that peak though still a striking 56.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.24. The company’s market capitalization is $9.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 38.86 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.78. SOFI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) registered a 3.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.54% in intraday trading to $9.64 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.80%, and it has moved by 43.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 110.94%. The short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 142.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SoFi Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) shares have gone up 16.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.50% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $571.28 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $577.17 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $443.42 million and $460.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.80% and then jump by 25.40% in the coming quarter.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc insiders own 3.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.22%, with the float percentage being 40.83%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 633 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 73.83 million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $615.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $317.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 25.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.65 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $172.19 million.