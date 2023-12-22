Now Is A Good Time To Buy Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI)

During the recent session, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s traded shares were 19.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.09% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the SNTI share is $2.11, that puts it down -270.18 from that peak though still a striking 52.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $25.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SNTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) registered a 29.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.09% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.31%, and it has moved by 62.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.23%. The short interest in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Senti Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) shares have gone down -33.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.91% against 15.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.