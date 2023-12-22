Now Is A Good Time To Buy Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN)

During the last session, Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s traded shares were 4.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.50% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the OGN share is $32.43, that puts it down -138.46 from that peak though still a striking 20.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.84. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.44 million shares over the past three months.

Organon & Co. (OGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.44. OGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) trade information

Organon & Co. (OGN) registered a 3.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.50% in intraday trading to $13.60 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.08%, and it has moved by 23.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.46%. The short interest in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is 14.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

Organon & Co. (OGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Organon & Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Organon & Co. (OGN) shares have gone down -32.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.48% against 6.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.49 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.50% and then jump by 3.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.77%. While earnings are projected to return -18.92% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.00% per annum.

OGN Dividends

Organon & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Organon & Co. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)’s Major holders

Organon & Co. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.78%, with the float percentage being 80.86%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 993 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.67 million shares (or 12.39% of all shares), a total value of $659.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $338.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organon & Co. (OGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.58 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $137.03 million.