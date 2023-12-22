Now Is A Good Time To Buy NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR)

During the last session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.30% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SMR share is $11.32, that puts it down -245.12 from that peak though still a striking 44.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $251.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) registered a -0.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.30% in intraday trading to $3.28 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.75%, and it has moved by 32.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.62%. The short interest in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 12.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuScale Power Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares have gone down -54.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.64% against -11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.50% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 112.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.94 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.26 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.44 million and $5.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 334.60% and then jump by 50.00% in the coming quarter.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

NuScale Power Corporation insiders own 25.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.71%, with the float percentage being 78.59%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.33 million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $36.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $13.63 million.