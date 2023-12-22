Now Is A Good Time To Buy NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP)

During the recent session, NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s traded shares were 38.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 257.46% or $2.33. The 52-week high for the NXTP share is $3.26, that puts it down -0.93 from that peak though still a striking 92.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $19.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NXTP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) registered a 257.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 257.46% in intraday trading to $3.23 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 199.54%, and it has moved by 554.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.25%. The short interest in NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) is 66340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 16 and January 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

NextPlay Technologies Inc insiders own 60.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.47%, with the float percentage being 13.98%. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 95953.0 shares (or 1.61% of all shares), a total value of $84246.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37679.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $44084.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextPlay Technologies Inc (NXTP) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 28329.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33144.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18477.0, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $22172.0.