Now Is A Good Time To Buy Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO)

During the last session, Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s traded shares were 3.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GLTO share is $3.70, that puts it down -496.77 from that peak though still a striking 19.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $16.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 483.72K shares over the past three months.

Galecto Inc (GLTO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GLTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

Galecto Inc (GLTO) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.86%, and it has moved by 9.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.76%. The short interest in Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

Galecto Inc (GLTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Galecto Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Galecto Inc (GLTO) shares have gone down -75.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.63% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.20% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.22%. While earnings are projected to return 36.63% in 2023, the next five years will return 47.60% per annum.

GLTO Dividends

Galecto Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders

Galecto Inc insiders own 10.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.71%, with the float percentage being 28.84%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.83 million shares (or 14.14% of all shares), a total value of $9.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galecto Inc (GLTO) shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.