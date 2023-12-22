Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Drops -53.66% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares were 12.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NOK share is $5.04, that puts it down -53.66 from that peak though still a striking 10.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.94. The company’s market capitalization is $18.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.22 million shares over the past three months.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.14. NOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $3.28 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.67%, and it has moved by -7.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.38%. The short interest in Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) is 22.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 18.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.70 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, NOK is trading at a discount of -98.17% off the target high and 17.68% off the low.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nokia Corp ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) shares have gone down -17.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.74% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.30% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.46 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.07 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.6 billion and $6.29 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.90% and then drop by -3.50% in the coming quarter.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nokia Corp ADR is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Corp ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.12%, with the float percentage being 6.12%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 525 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 91.77 million shares (or 1.63% of all shares), a total value of $381.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.97 million shares, is of Folketrygdfondet’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $78.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 70.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $295.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.34 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $22.23 million.