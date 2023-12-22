NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Rose 15.56% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -14.97%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 47.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.67% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $16.18, that puts it down -95.17 from that peak though still a striking 15.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.00. The company’s market capitalization is $13.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 45.91 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.78. NIO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) registered a 4.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.67% in intraday trading to $8.29 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.47%, and it has moved by 10.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.25%. The short interest in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is 146.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc ADR (NIO) shares have gone down -1.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.78% against 2.10.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc ADR insiders own 7.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.77%, with the float percentage being 32.34%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 708 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 119.46 million shares (or 7.61% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $647.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Inc ADR (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 38.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $290.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.55 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $253.2 million.