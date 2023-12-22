Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Are Up 18.92%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s traded shares were 13.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $109.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.76% or -$13.18. The 52-week high for the NKE share is $131.31, that puts it down -20.08 from that peak though still a striking 18.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.66. The company’s market capitalization is $166.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.80 million shares over the past three months.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NKE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Nike, Inc. (NKE) registered a -10.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.76% in intraday trading to $109.35 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.04%, and it has moved by 1.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.56%. The short interest in Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is 15.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $123.37, which implies an increase of 11.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, NKE is trading at a discount of -37.17% off the target high and 19.52% off the low.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nike, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nike, Inc. (NKE) shares have gone down -2.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.10% against -1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.10% this quarter and then jump 48.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.93 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.85 billion by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.52%. While earnings are projected to return 12.44% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.49% per annum.

NKE Dividends

Nike, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nike, Inc. is 1.43, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

Nike, Inc. insiders own 1.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.29%, with the float percentage being 84.48%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,101 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 107.84 million shares (or 8.81% of all shares), a total value of $11.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nike, Inc. (NKE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 38.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.15 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29.44 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $3.2 billion.