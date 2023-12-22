Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Is Decrease -10.08%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.70% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the NEM share is $55.41, that puts it down -30.22 from that peak though still a striking 21.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.58. The company’s market capitalization is $49.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.74 million shares over the past three months.

Newmont Corp (NEM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Newmont Corp (NEM) registered a 2.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.70% in intraday trading to $42.55 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.11%, and it has moved by 12.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.08%. The short interest in Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) is 20.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.88, which implies an increase of 14.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, NEM is trading at a discount of -45.71% off the target high and 8.34% off the low.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Newmont Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newmont Corp (NEM) shares have gone down -0.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.03% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.30% this quarter and then jump 28.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.79 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.24 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.33 billion and $3.53 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.50% and then jump by 20.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.45%. While earnings are projected to return -12.75% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.85% per annum.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Newmont Corp is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Newmont Corp insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.43%, with the float percentage being 58.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,572 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 99.43 million shares (or 12.51% of all shares), a total value of $4.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newmont Corp (NEM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 28.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.76 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.06 billion.