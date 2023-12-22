New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) On Thursday – Up 55.76% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $69.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.00% or -$3.65. The 52-week high for the EDU share is $83.73, that puts it down -20.47 from that peak though still a striking 55.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.75. The company’s market capitalization is $11.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.31. EDU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) trade information

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) registered a -5.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.00% in intraday trading to $69.50 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.51%, and it has moved by -3.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.65%. The short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) is 4.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) shares have gone up 86.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.15% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,800.00% this quarter and then jump 1,050.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $816.06 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $930.46 million by the end of Feb 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.40%. While earnings are projected to return 68.42% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.29% per annum.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 15 and January 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR insiders own 1.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.10%, with the float percentage being 42.95%. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.39 million shares (or 2.59% of all shares), a total value of $173.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.3 million shares, is of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $169.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ACAP Strategic Fund owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $98.47 million.