New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) Could Post A 4.43% Or More Growth

During the last session, New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NGD share is $1.55, that puts it down -2.65 from that peak though still a striking 45.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.52 million shares over the past three months.

New Gold Inc (NGD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.73. NGD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information

The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 15.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.00%. The short interest in New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.58, which implies an increase of 4.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.05 and $1.95 respectively. As a result, NGD is trading at a discount of -29.14% off the target high and 30.46% off the low.

New Gold Inc (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Gold Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Gold Inc (NGD) shares have gone up 42.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 375.00% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $187.44 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $206.72 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $162.8 million and $201.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.10% and then jump by 2.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.51%. While earnings are projected to return 341.11% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

New Gold Inc insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.47%, with the float percentage being 49.66%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.1 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $70.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.04 million shares, is of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Gold Inc (NGD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 36.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.3 million, or about 3.40% of the stock, which is worth about $21.2 million.