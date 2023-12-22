Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Has Been Falling -54.44% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $95.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.98% or $4.54. The 52-week high for the MRNA share is $212.47, that puts it down -122.02 from that peak though still a striking 34.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.55. The company’s market capitalization is $36.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.56 million shares over the past three months.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.38. MRNA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.5.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Moderna Inc (MRNA) registered a 4.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.98% in intraday trading to $95.70 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.27%, and it has moved by 22.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.44%. The short interest in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is 21.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.24, which implies an increase of 23.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, MRNA is trading at a discount of -213.48% off the target high and 45.66% off the low.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Moderna Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Moderna Inc (MRNA) shares have gone down -20.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -169.98% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -141.60% this quarter and then drop -1,578.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.33 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $675.68 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.08 billion and $1.86 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -54.20% and then drop by -63.70% in the coming quarter.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Moderna Inc insiders own 9.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.21%, with the float percentage being 76.59%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,350 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 45.65 million shares (or 11.97% of all shares), a total value of $4.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.66 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Moderna Inc (MRNA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $961.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.42 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $898.48 million.