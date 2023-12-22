Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s traded shares were 15.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $354.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.38% or $4.81. The 52-week high for the META share is $354.96, that puts it down -0.25 from that peak though still a striking 67.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $114.38. The company’s market capitalization is $909.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.80 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.47. META has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 62 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 46 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.9.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Meta Platforms Inc (META) registered a 1.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.38% in intraday trading to $354.09 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.28%, and it has moved by 5.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 202.41%. The short interest in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is 28.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $380.88, which implies an increase of 7.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.00 and $477.00 respectively. As a result, META is trading at a discount of -34.71% off the target high and 50.58% off the low.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Platforms Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Platforms Inc (META) shares have gone up 22.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.68% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 178.40% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.96 billion as predicted by 39 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 26 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.65 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.16 billion and $28.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.10% and then jump by 17.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.76%. While earnings are projected to return 67.12% in 2023, the next five years will return 32.47% per annum.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.23%, with the float percentage being 78.41%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,406 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 181.51 million shares (or 8.17% of all shares), a total value of $52.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 155.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $44.7 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Platforms Inc (META) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 68.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.8 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.67 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $15.12 billion.