LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Received An 69.07% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.61% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LDI share is $3.57, that puts it down -8.84 from that peak though still a striking 65.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $585.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 475.22K shares over the past three months.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.83. LDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) trade information

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) registered a -0.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.61% in intraday trading to $3.28 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.93%, and it has moved by 94.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 123.13%. The short interest in LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) is 2.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.33, which implies a decrease of -40.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.65 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, LDI is trading at a discount of -21.95% off the target high and 49.7% off the low.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LoanDepot Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LoanDepot Inc (LDI) shares have gone up 69.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.29% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $236.13 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $251.29 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188.5 million and $226.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.30% and then jump by 11.10% in the coming quarter.

LDI Dividends

LoanDepot Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

LoanDepot Inc insiders own 21.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.17%, with the float percentage being 38.61%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $9.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LoanDepot Inc (LDI) shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Small Cap Value Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $2.18 million.