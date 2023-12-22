Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM): Is It Possible To Be Down -14.77% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.01% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the LTHM share is $29.17, that puts it down -72.3 from that peak though still a striking 24.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.76. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.22 million shares over the past three months.

Livent Corp (LTHM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.65. LTHM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Livent Corp (LTHM) registered a 3.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.01% in intraday trading to $16.93 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.11%, and it has moved by 23.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.97%. The short interest in Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) is 26.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.34, which implies an increase of 30.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, LTHM is trading at a discount of -124.45% off the target high and 11.4% off the low.

Livent Corp (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Livent Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Livent Corp (LTHM) shares have gone down -35.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.00% against 0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.50% this quarter and then drop -28.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $208.93 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $230.7 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $219.4 million and $233.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.80% and then drop by -1.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.65%. While earnings are projected to return 35.82% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.30% per annum.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Livent Corp insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.08%, with the float percentage being 110.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 615 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.37 million shares (or 16.34% of all shares), a total value of $805.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $548.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Livent Corp (LTHM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 12.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $223.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.6 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $153.68 million.