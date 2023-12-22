JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) Is Up 28.53% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -13.92% – What To Do Now

During the last session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.71% or $2.82. The 52-week high for the JKS share is $61.27, that puts it down -74.11 from that peak though still a striking 28.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.71. JKS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.41.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) trade information

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) registered a 8.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.71% in intraday trading to $35.19 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.68%, and it has moved by 1.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.59%. The short interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) is 2.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $294.25, which implies an increase of 88.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83.96 and $532.23 respectively. As a result, JKS is trading at a discount of -1412.45% off the target high and -138.59% off the low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) shares have gone down -16.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 106.14% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 193.90% this quarter and then drop -36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.19 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.46 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.41 billion and $3.23 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.10% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.38%. While earnings are projected to return 485.37% in 2023, the next five years will return 36.71% per annum.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR insiders own 38.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.92%, with the float percentage being 71.47%. Mackenzie Financial Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.18 million shares (or 4.19% of all shares), a total value of $96.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.59 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 3.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $70.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $23.06 million.